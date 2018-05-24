The UEFA Executive Committee have confirmed the dates for the four Euro 2020 finals matches that will be played in Dublin.

The capital is one of 12 host cities for the tournament, with 3 group matches and a last-16 tie set to be played at the Aviva Stadium.

The games will be played on Monday, June 15, Friday, June 19, Wednesday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 30.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross T.D. said: "I am delighted to welcome today's announcement of Dublin's match days for EURO 2020. This tournament is one of the most watched and supported events in world sport after the World Cup and the Olympics.

"Irish supporters are known for generating a great atmosphere wherever they travel and this tournament gives Irish supporters a chance to extend our unique welcome to up to 160,000 supporters who could travel here in June 2020."

Dublin Lord Mayor Micheal Mac Donncha announced plans for the finals draw which will also be staged in the city.

"EURO 2020 promises to be a wonderful event for Dublin. This is a city that is passionate about sport and we are looking forward to welcoming football supporters from all over Europe in June 2020.

"Dublin will also be hosting the draw for EURO 2020 qualifying groups in December 2018, with delegates from all UEFA member associations and international media attending."

The televised draw for the qualifying groups will be held in Dublin’s Convention Centre on December 2, 2018.

The event will be attended by delegates from all 55 UEFA member nations and over 350 international media representatives with an estimated TV audience worldwide of 140 million.

Owen Keegan, Dublin City Council Chief Executive, said: "Dublin's preparation for EURO 2020 began in 2016. We are working closely with stakeholders to deliver on our ambition that Dublin emerges the best of the 12 EURO 2020 host cities.

"This is a perfect opportunity to showcase Dublin on the world stage, with thousands of supporters attending and millions more watching on television."

Following the qualification games, which take place in 2019, the draw for the finals itself will be held in December 2019 when match times of the Dublin games will be confirmed.

"Being able to host four games at EURO 2020 allows us to showcase Irish football, Aviva Stadium, the city of Dublin, and the country as a whole," said FAI CEO John Delaney.

"It is an exciting time and I'm sure that football supporters from all over Europe will be looking forward to visiting Dublin in June 2020."