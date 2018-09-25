David Meyler says recent rows in the Republic of Ireland camp were blown out of proportion.

Before the clash with Wales in the Nations League it emerged that Harry Arter had a fallout with assistant manager Roy Keane around the time of the France and USA games at the start of the summer.

The midfielder then asked to be left out of the squad for the Wales game with manager Martin O'Neill admitting that the issues with Keane were likely a contributing factor in Ater's decision to withdraw from the squad.

The nature of Keane's dispute with Arter came to light in a leaked whatsapp voice note sent by Stephen Ward, the former Bohs defender did not witness the row but he detailed what he understood the dispute to be centered on. Meyler himself was on the receiving end of a dressing down from management the last time the squad trained.

O’Neill opened up about that disagreement he had with Meyler earlier this month on the training pitch, as the manager made efforts to convince the public that such arguments were par for the course: "He didn't train brilliantly and he's very, very good training but he didn't train well. When I asked him he said he was disappointed at being left out of the team and I said you have to do a wee bit more at club level.

"I have the utmost regard for him as a person. I might have a difference of opinion on his ability, that's not the point. For him to take the criticism I gave him in front of the rest of the team was extremely strong. He's a really strong person.

"I think the great players can sometimes take a bit of criticism but I have seen that change throughout the years."

Meyler took the criticism on the chin and instead felt frustrated by how much air time Keane’s row with Arter and Walters got, speaking at the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Ratings Awards, Meyler said:

“I spoke to my mother, she asked what happened, and I told her it was an argument, it’s nothing with managers that haven’t happened in the past.

“I’ve had full blown arguments with players in changing rooms, these arguments happen all the time. The thing that probably frustrated a few of the older lads is that it happened months ago, it’s coming up now when we should be focused solely on beating Wales."

David Meyler was speaking at the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Ratings Awards. EA SPORTS FIFA 19 is OUT NOW on all platforms, to get your copy, head to https://www.easports.com/uk/fifa/buy/ireland

