Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald will serve at eight week ban, after the county board confirmed they would not appeal the suspension.

It means he'll have to watch their Leinster quarter final next month from the stands, as well as a potential semi-final against Kilkenny.

The former Clare boss was given the ban for confronting referee Diarmuid Kirwan, and some Tipperary players, during their Allianz League semi final defeat to the Premier just over a week ago.

In a atatement released this morning the Wexford County Board maintained their belief that the ban was "harsh", but that "in the broader interests of the game", they would not be contesting it.

"Wexford GAA County Board confirms that senior hurling manager, Davy Fitzgerald, will not seek a hearing regarding the 8-week penalty handed down to him by the CCCC following the Allianz National Hurling League Semi-final on Sunday 17 April in Nowlan Park.

"The County Board, and all Wexford GAA supporters, are fully supportive of Davy Fitzgerald as our senior hurling manager.

"Wexford people fully understand that Davy brings 100% commitment and a real passion to his coaching and it is this which makes him such an outstanding manager.

"We are very proud of the tremendous work he and his backroom team have put into the senior hurling squad. That work is already bearing fruit with promotion to Division 1A achieved and a real spring in the step of all GAA followers in the county.

"It is considered that the penalty imposed for Davy’s pitch encroachment is harsh and that arguments could be made for a lessening of the penalty. Indeed, it is not unknown for other similar penalties to have been nullified after appeals and legal processes.

"However, this decision has been reached after detailed discussion with Davy and is being taken in the broader interests of the game and of the senior hurling team.

"In accepting the penalty, the focus of attention can now turn elsewhere and the GAA family in Wexford can return to strengthening our games and our teams."

Tipperary's Jason Forde has been hit with a proposed two game ban for his part in the altercation.

Speaking after their 16 point defeat to Galway in yesterday's League final, manager Michael Ryan says they'll be be contesting it.