The Innovate Wexford Park pitch was flooded in purple and gold this evening.

For the first time since 2004, Wexford have beaten Kilkenny in championship hurling, and in doing so have booked their place in the Leinster final, a stage they haven't been to since 2008.

Davy Fitzgerald's side were facing their biggest challenge since the Clare man took over, but they answered emphatically, defeating their neighbours on a scoreline of 1-20 to 3-11.

Davy was watching from behind one-sided glass in the press box, and while you couldn't see him, you can be sure he was fuming when they conceded a penalty after barely a minute. Colin Fennelly was hauled down, with TJ Reid giving Kilkenny an early goal.

WATCH: TJ Reid's penalty gives Kilkenny an early lead. Live on SS3 or follow our live blog: https://t.co/nvMaEgAdUK https://t.co/L66ElPFmzv — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) June 10, 2017

Despite the early setback, Wexford settled the better, and slowly built up a lead, eventually going into the half time break 0-12 to 1-5 in front.

They extended that to a seven point advantage mid-way through the second half, but within two minutes Kilkenny had hauled themselves back into it.

First Colin Fennelly let fly for the top corner, and despite Wexford keeper Mark Fanning getting his hurl to it, it crept over the line. Seconds later, Fennelly was at it again, and for the second time in the game he was hauled down to the ground for a penalty, for which Sean Murphy was yellow carded. TJ Reid stepped up and rifled the sliotar to the top corner. It was a one point game with 15 to play.

However, Wexford held their nerve, with Lee Chin tagging on two points to bring his personal tally up to 0-6, with Matthew O'Hanlon and Shane Tomkins also pointing, as they brought a three point lead into injury time.

And they saw that lead out to full-time, sparking wild celebrations on the pitch. Kilkenny join the All-Ireland champions Tipperary in heading for the qualifiers, while Wexford await either Galway or Offaly in next month's provincial decider.

Scenes!! Comhgháirdeachas le laochra Loch Garman, first Leinster Final for us since 2008! Great night in store! pic.twitter.com/P8n834iHUZ — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) June 10, 2017

Meanwhile, Carlow have won the Christy Ring Cup with a 5-23 to 4-15 win against Antrim in this evening's final at Croke Park.

They now advance to an All-Ireland qualifier against Laois.

Earlier, Derry claimed the Nicky Rackard Cup, beating Armagh 3-23 to 2-15, while Warwickshire are Lory Meagher champions, after a 17 points to 11 win against Leitrim.

COMHGHAIRDEAS le @Carlow_GAA; the 2017 Christy Ring Cup hurling champions! pic.twitter.com/eSFkw5gK90 — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 10, 2017

In football, Cork are through to the Munster final, after an incredible finish to their semi final against Tipperary at Pairc Ui Rinn.

The Rebels came out on top by 1-10 to 1-9, but it was far from straight forward, with all but one of their points coming in the second half.

Tipp led by 4 points to 1 after a dismal opening half, but Cork rallied after the break and levelled things up at 0-6 apiece on 47 minutes.

The sides exchanged scores for the reminder of the second half, with Cork taking a 0-10 to 0-9 lead into the final few minutes.

It looked like Tipperary were going to snatch the win when Conor Sweeney punched in a goal on 68 minutes, but within seconds they were picking the ball out of their own net, substitute Luke Connolly batting home the ball after a great team move.

The Rebels will meet either Kerry or Clare in next month's final.