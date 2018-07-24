Thierry Henry is on the cusp of being appointed as the new manager of Aston Villa.

Reports suggest Steve Bruce is to be relieved of his duties this week after failing to win promotion back to the Premier League.

The Frenchman worked as assistant to Roberto Martinez as Belgium reached the semi-finals at the World Cup.

The Frenchman walked away from his punditry role with Sky Sports last week to focus on finding a job in football management.

According to the Star, Henry is on the verge of replacing Steve Bruce as the owners do not have faith in Bruce’s ability to lead them back into the Premier League.

The newspaper quote a source close to the takeover negotiations who claimed Henry had “verbally agreed” to become Villa’s new boss.