There are times when sport seems irrelevant and insignificant against the backdrop of whats going on in the real world.

Many people in Manchester will no doubt feel that tonight.

Manchester United's players have been urged by manager Jose Mourinho to think of those affected by Monday's terror attack, when they play tonight's Europa League final.

Dutch side Ajax stand between them and the trophy.

Victory in Stockholm also clinches a place in next season's Champions League. Victims of Manchester's suicide bombing will be remembered before the game through tributes in the opening ceremony, and a minute's silence united players will also wear black armbands.

There has been an incredible outpouring of incredulity, sadness and support for those effected by the sheer insanity of it all.

My late mother worked as a nurse there in an economic time when Ireland wasn't in a good place and the city seems to have a lasting positive impression on those who leave it.

Two heroes of the famous Old Trafford club showed their solidarity in the wake of the terror attacks.

Christiano Ronaldo

And Eric Cantona.