What about this heatwave, eh? Everywhere looks fab and even more so in snaps or any TV footage. Imagine how Donegal is going to look for the Irish Open golf championship.

International viewers of the tournament over the next few days hearing about Donegal for the first time will surely be adding the county to their bucket lists of places to visit.

Here's the thing though.

Are we going to have to manage their weather expectation?!

First time visitors to Ireland this summer must be thinking 'Wow, must come here every summer for the weather'.

If you can stomach the high cost of hotel accomodation and restaurant prices.

To be fair the host course looks fab for this event though and it's getting rave reviews.

Love this video!! Looking forward to seeing everyone next week at @ballyliffin for the @DDFIrishOpen. Let's hope the sun keeps shining! If you haven’t got your tickets yet visit https://t.co/Ki8iybWiOb #BeAtBallyliffin pic.twitter.com/SnZL5L99Jf — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 29, 2018

Situated on Ireland’s most-northerly point, Ballyliffin Golf Club boasts two outstanding links courses with a dramatic coastline and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean – as well as Glashedy Island. The European Tour’s finest will compete on the Glashedy Links this week, which was designed by Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock in 1993. The renowned course is fashioned around incredible dunes and has a reputation as a testing links golf course.

It would be great to see a local winner and there is enough Irish quality in the field for that to happen.

Could Paul Dunne be a dark horse? He is certainly experienced enough.

“Growing up in Ireland we played a lot of links golf on the amateur circuit – so this course is very similar to what I am used to. We have got Spanish weather this week, but it will a case of doing the same as you would on any links course – not miss in the wrong spots, keep it out of the bunkers and when you get yourself in trouble try and get in a position where you have a chance of saving par. “Especially with it being firm the par fives will play shorter so there will be plenty of chances out there.”

The Wicklow man could be a good each way chance!

“I felt like I played well in France after three weeks off. You never fully know how you are going to play when you get back into competitive golf, and with last week being a very difficult course I was very happy to finish in 21st place – just six shots behind. “My game is not too far away, my short game feels sharp, and hopefully I can keep improving. I got a little better each day last week so hopefully I can continue that trend here.”

Lets hope one of our lads lands it!