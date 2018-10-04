Roy Keane's latest comments made headlines on Thursday as he blasted modern football and claimed the game is full of cry-babies.

The Republic of Ireland assistant manager made the comments amid reports that Harry Arter will not be included in the upcoming squad for games with Denmark and Wales in the UEFA Nations League.

A row with Keane in the summer in which the assistant manager reportedly criticized Arter because he was not fit to train led to the midfielder asking not to be included in the squad for the recent games with Wales and Poland.

The former Man United captain has reportedly failed to make attempts to bury the hatchet and bring the Cardiff midfielder back into the set-up for the upcoming games.

Keane, who's career was defined by an argument that resulted in him being sent home from the Ireland camp on the eve of the World Cup in 2002, claims players should be able to put any ill will with their manager aside for the benefit of the team.

Keane's comments are unlikely to help resolve the row with Arter, the hypocrisy of his remarks went unnoticed as he told Notts TV: “Players who get upset with a manager or coaching staff and think ‘I'm not going to train properly because somebody upset me’.

“There's a lot cry babies out there, lots of cry babies, not every player is going to get on with the manager, and the manager is not going to like every player.

“But what you do as a footballer - and I've had one or two disagreements with managers - when you cross that line you play for your team.

“I don't care what fallout you've had with your manager and if you've been at each other's throats, that’s part of the industry - people do fall out.

“It happens in other industries but unfortunately when you're Man United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, things will get exaggerated.

“When you walk out on that pitch, you're playing for your pride, you're playing for your city, you're playing for your city, whatever it might be.

“But don't get that worried about what the manager said about you or the coaching staff - you get out there and play.”

“You can fallout after the match but when the game is going on, liven up and play with pride, play with energy, play with spirit, hopefully play with a bit of skill.

“You can have a bad day but on your bad days you roll your sleeves up and fight for that jersey and don't get distracted by the balloons out there.”

