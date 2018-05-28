Kildare manager Cian O'Neill described his team's loss to Carlow in the Leinster SFC quarter-final in Tullamore as "humiliating".

His side became the first Kildare team to lose to Carlow in 65 years after going down on a 2-14 to 1-10.

"Catastrophic is the word I would use, we were out-worked, out-fought, out-played - that's a travesty for the work the lads have put in."

"It's something I need to look at from my performance, it's something the management do as a whole, we all need to look at ourselves now," O'Neill added.

Kildare will now play Derry in the qualifiers. After Wicklow were smashed by Dublin, they have been drawn with Cavan. Mayo have been paired with Limerick.

Tyrone will look to bounce back from their disappointing Ulster Championship exit with a trip to Meath. Westmeath will face Armagh, while neighbours Wexford and Waterford will go head to head.

The games are due to be played on the weekend of June the 9th and 10th.