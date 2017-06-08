The club rugby season isn't over long in Europe but already the draw for next season's Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have already been made.

Munster, who reached the semi finals last season, are in pool 4 with Racing 92, Leicester and Castres. It's the second year in a row that the two-time European champions will face Racing and Leicester and it also means Donnacha Ryan will be back at Thomond Park with his new club Racing.

Leinster, also knocked out at the semi final stage in April, will take on Premiership champions Exeter, Montpellier and Pro12 side Glasgow in pool 3. Leinster beat Montpellier at home last season but they lost to the French club away from home.

Ulster are in pool 1 with Premiership clubs, Wasps and Harlequins as well as Top 14 club, La Rochelle. Champions Saracens have been drawn in pool 2 with the side they beat in the final last month, Clermont Auvergne.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht have been drawn in Pool 5 alongside Worcester, and Top 14 sides Brive and Oyonnax who were promoted this year.

The fixtures will be released later in the summer but the competition kicks off on the weekend of October 13-15 and both finals are scheduled for Bilbao on May 11th and 12th.