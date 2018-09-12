That time of the year again.

When yourself and your mates try to work out the make up of the GAA All Star Teams of the Year.

Dublin senior footballers success in winning the League, Leinster and All-Ireland titles has been reflected in the final list of nominations in this year’s PwC All-Star Football Awards.

The release of the shortlist by the GAA and the GPA of the 45 best gaelic footballers of the 2018 season has yielded 12 nominations for Dublin who won their fourth senior title in a row.

The nominations are divided into 3 goalkeepers, 18 defenders, 6 midfielders and 18 forwards.

The final 15 that make up the PwC All-Star Football team of 2018 will be presented with their awards at a gala black-tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 2, which will be screened live on TV.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Tyrone received 7 nominations as have Galway and Monaghan.

The remainder of the breakdown is Kildare and Donegal 3 each, Kerry 2 and Armagh, Carlow, Fermanagh and Laois receiving 1 each.

The selection was voted on by a committee made up of GAA media, and chaired by Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan.

The short list for this year’s Footballer of the Year and Young Footballer of the Year award, to be voted on exclusively by intercounty players will be between Ciarán Kilkenny, Jack McCaffrey and Brian Fenton (Dublin) for the senior prize.

The shortlist for the Young Footballer of the Year prize is still confined to players under 21 and this year’s nominees are Brian Howard (Dublin), David Clifford (Kerry) and Michael McKernan (Tyrone).

Uachtarán CLG John Horan said: “My congratulations to all of those who have been nominated for these prestigious PwC All Star Awards. After the fantastic summer of action that we have just had, with all the extra games and all the extra drama of the new quarter-final football format, it adds even greater honour to be chosen on this shortlist as one of the top performers of the season. We have a selection of 45 players who lit up our season and we are indebted to them for the sacrifices they make to play Gaelic football at such a high level.”

Chairman of the GPA, Seamus Hickey said, “As a player, this is one of the most special awards you can receive. We all know the hard work that is put in, not only through the championship season, but all year around and the winners of these awards are testament to that. Congratulations to all of those nominated for PwC All-Star awards this year”

PwC All-Star Football Nominations

GOALKEEPERS 1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin) 2. Graham Brody (Laois) 3. Rory Beggan (Monaghan

DEFENDERS 1. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Donegal) 2. Jonny Cooper (Dublin) 3. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin) 4. Eoin Murchan (Dublin) 5. James McCarthy (Dublin) 6. Che Cullen (Fermanagh 7. Sean Kelly (Galway) 8. Eoghan Kerin (Galway) 9. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Galway) 10. Gavin White (Kerry) 11. Eoin Doyle (Kildare 12. Karl O’Connell (Monaghan) 13. Drew Wylie (Monaghan) 14. Ryan Wylie (Monaghan 15. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone) 16. Michael McKernan (Tyrone) 17. Tiernan McCann (Tyrone 18. Peter Harte (Tyrone)

MIDFIELDERS 1. Michael Murphy (Donegal) 2. Brian Fenton (Dublin) 3. Thomas Flynn (Galway) 4. Niall Kearns (Monaghan) 5. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone) 6. Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)

FORWARDS 1. Rory Grugan (Armagh) 2. Paul Broderick (Carlow) 3. Ryan McHugh (Donegal) 4. Niall Scully (Dublin) 5. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin) 6. Brian Howard (Dublin) 7. Paul Mannion (Dublin) 8. Dean Rock (Dublin) 9. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin) 10. Shane Walsh (Galway) 11. Damien Comer (Galway) 12. Ian Burke (Galway) 13. David Clifford (Kerry) 14. Daniel Flynn (Kildare) 15. Paul Cribben (Kildare) 16. Conor McManus (Monaghan) 17. Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan) 18. Niall Sludden (Tyrone)

Footballer of the Year Nominees 1. Brian Fenton (Dublin) 2. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin) 3. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

Young Footballer of the Year Nominees 1. Brian Howard (Dublin) 2. David Clifford (Kerry) 3. Michael McKernan (Tyrone)