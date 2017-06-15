Diarmuid Connolly won't be appealling the 12-week ban handed down by the Central Hearings Committee. The St Vincent’s man had the chance to go to the Central Appeals Committee but Dublin have opted against that course of action.

Dublin GAA released a short statement via twitter to say Connolly and Dublin have decided not to appeal

Diarmuid Connolly and Dublin GAA have decided not to appeal the decision of the Central Hearings Committee to the Central Appeals Committee — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 15, 2017

Connolly was given the ban for ‘minor physical interference’ after an exchange with linesman Ciaran Brannigan during the Leinster quarter-final win over Carlow in Portlaoise earlier this month. It means he won't be available for selection until a potential All-Ireland semi-final on the 27th of August but only if Dublin win the Leinster Championship and their quarter-final.