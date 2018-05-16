Michael Duffy's picked up the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland player of the month award for April.

It's the first time the Dundalk winger has won the award, following a superb month in which he scored three goals and provided three assists.

“I'm delighted to win it," Duffy said on picking up his award. "It was a good month for me with three goals and three assists. I'm hoping I can just keep that up now and kick on again.

“We've dropped a few stupid points and we’ve been a bit unlucky but we're playing well overall. We've been tested with injuries too but it just shows the depth to our squad.

“The league is tough this year. We've been top and then Cork and so on. Waterford and Derry City have been up there too. With teams playing each other four times I think it's very tough.”

Duffy won't be resting on his laurels and wants to find the net a few more times over the course of the season.

“At the start of the season I said I wanted to get into double figures. I'm at eight goals now so hopefully I'll be well into that. I'd like to keep chipping in with assists too.

“We have a very strong squad here. I'd love to do well in Europe and do what the Dundalk teams over the last couple of years have done.”

Derry City’s Aaron McEneff finished second in the voting for the April award while Bohemians midfielder Dylan Watts was third.