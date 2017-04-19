The draw for the quarter finals of the EA Sports Cup took place earlier today.

Holders St. Patrick's Athletic will face a trip to current SSE Airtricity League leaders Cork City who have won all nine of their league games this season. League Champions Dundalk will host First Division leaders Waterford at Oriel Park. Shamrock Rovers will face Longford Town at Tallaght Stadium and it's Sligo Rovers against Galway United at the Showgrounds.

Dundalk v Waterford

Sligo Rovers v Galway United

Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town

Cork City v St. Patrick's Athletic

Times and dates for the fixtures to be confirmed.