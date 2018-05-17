We have the first interview with sacked Offaly manager Stephen Wallace.

Former Offaly manager Stephen Wallace has refuted claims he lost the dressing room.

The Kerry man was sacked in the wake of their loss to Wicklow in the Leinster Senior Football Championship, the players had reportedly lost faith in the manager.

It has since emerged that a number of players submitted a letter detailing their support of the management team to the county board before a decision was made to relieve Wallace of his duties.

Wallace was a guest on OTB AM on Thursday morning. He hit out at what he calls lies in the media and says he is the victim of a witch hunt:

"As a manager your major concern is your players, there was unbelievable untruth put out in the media this week that I'd lost the dressing room, players fall-out, players walking out, it couldn't be further from the truth.

"The relationship with the county board was strained from day one, they're a difficult board to work with.

"The major sense of injustice here is why was I relieved of my duties? Tommy Byrne (Offaly County Board chairman) has already come out twice since then in the media with the Irish Examiner saying because we lost the game to Wicklow and with RTÉ Sport he says he had to do with my suspension and my inability to do my job."

On the reasoning behind his firing, he was in evasive form on whether he had punched someone during a club championship game - an infraction that led to an eight-week suspension and seemingly precipitated his departure from Offaly. More widely, he felt it was unrealistic expectations from the Faithful faithful that contributed, at a point when a lot of high-profile players had retired.

"I was doing the job according to the remit that I had been given, but for some reason the people of Offaly maybe expected to win an All-Ireland in the first year of rebuilding a new team."

