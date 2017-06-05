Four Irish internationals will make their first Lions starts in Wednesday's second warm-up game against the Auckland Blues at Eden Park.

Jack McGrath, CJ Stander, Jared Payne and Robbie Henshaw all start with a further four Irish on the bench in Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony and Johnny Sexton.

McGrath starts at loosehead prop, joining captain-for-the-day Ken Owens and Dan Cole in the front row.

English pair Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes pack down in the second row, with Stander at number eight, in between James Haskell and Justin Tipuric.

The half-backs are the Welsh combination of Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar, with the Irish pair of Jared Payne and Henshaw in the centre.

Leigh Halfpenny starts at full-back, with England's Jack Nowell and Elliot Daly on the wings.

The Blues have picked 8 All-Blacks in a star-studded line-up.

Among the New Zealand internationals starting is Sonny Bill Williams, however the centre still has to complete a late fitness test.

Prop Charlie Faumuina, centre George Moala, number eight Steven Luatua and winger Rieko Ioane are also included.