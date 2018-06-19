Hats off to England. They managed to do what some of the tournament favorites couldn't achieve, open their World Cup account with a win.

Harry Kane's stoppage-time winner ensured England started their World Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory after Tunisia threatened to snatch a point in Volgograd.

Kane scored his second goal of the game with a clever header as Gareth Southgate's side recorded England's first win in the opening game of a major tournament since they beat Paraguay in the 2006 World Cup.

When you have a striker of the quality of Harry Kane in your side, in the type of form he's in, you'd expect him to bag a goal or two.

But actually doing just that is a sign of a great player.

England's captain gave them the reward they deserved for an energetic start by turning in the opener in the 11th minute after Tunisia keeper Mouez Hassen, who went off injured in the first half, clawed out John Stones' header.

The winning goal was a right one altogether, with the man the English media have dubbed 'Prince Harry' ensuring they claimed full points.

England ran Tunisia ragged in the opening half hour but were punished for missing a host of chances when Ferjani Sassi equalised from the penalty spot against the run of play with 10 minutes to the break.

Kyle Walker was penalised for an elbow on Fakhreddine Ben Youssef creating the spot kick opportunity.

