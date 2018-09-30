Team Europe have won the Ryder Cup 2018, after a final day of fantastic skill and drama at Le Golf National in Paris.

The crowning moment was left to Francesco Molinari, as Phil Mickelson conceded to seal the title and retrieve the trophy from American tenure.

Earlier in the day, there were times where it looked as if the title was in the balance, as Rory McIlroy conceded at the 18th to Justin Thomas. Rory had let himself down with an approach that ended in the bunker, and then scuffing the subsequent shot into the water.

Jon Rahm, meanwhile, finished his tie with Tiger Woods beating him by one hole, at a point where it certainly felt in the balance for the Blue side. His raucous celebrations at the 18th came hot on the heels of Thorbjorn Olesen's victory over Jordan Spieth.

Rahm's story was possibly the most moving of the day, and he was in reflective form:

"There were so many things going through my mind. My grandpa, my biggest fan, passed away at the PGA and to beat Tiger - one of, if not the, all-time greatest player - I was so aware of it. It is the best feeling of my life."

