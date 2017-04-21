Everton manager Ronald Koeman hasn’t given up hope of a top five finish in the Premier League. The Toffees are three points off fifth placed Manchester United but a win at West Ham tomorrow would see them overtake United who travel to Burnley on Sunday.

Everton have only lost one league game at Goodison Park all season but they’ve had some problems on the road with just four top flight wins in the campaign. After tomorrow’s trip to the London Stadium Everton play Chelsea (H), Swansea (A), Watford (A) and Arsenal (H).

Romelu Lukaku has scored 24 league goals this season and few would bet against him adding to that tally tomorrow. The Belgian has scored in each of his last nine appearances against the Hammers.

West Ham have failed to build on last season which saw them come very close to finishing in the Champions League places. They recruited badly in the summer and lost their best player Dimitri Payet in January. Slaven Bilic is under pressure to hold onto his job and the move to the London Stadium hasn’t been as smooth as the club’s owners would have hoped for. West Ham’s win over Swansea a couple of weeks ago was much needed and they could do with one more win to guarantee safety.

Ian Beach and Brian Kerr will be at the London Stadium for us and Mark Lawrenson will join us as usual to talk through the big football stories of the week.

