Everton have made history by becoming the first club to use a robot mascot.

The technology helped Toffees fan Jack Wignall lead the team out, the 14-year-old's health problems leaves him needing requiring oxygen 24 hours a day.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka carried the robot out ahead of kick-off in the game against Newcastle, the gadget fed panoramic live images and sound back to Jack's tablet while an in built microphone enabled him to chat with players in the Goodison Park tunnel.

The robot, called AV1, was made by Norwegian firm No Isolation and was designed to help children with long-term illness alleviate loneliness and take classes at school without having to leave home.

Manager Sam Allardyce was impressed by the set-up and thanked Jack for bringing them luck: “It is a great piece of technology,” he said.

“Jack had the full experience today. He went out on the pitch with Jags and he saw everything that went on with the warm-up.

“He also did a piece with Sky so he wanted to finish off in the press conference. If you are listening Jack, well done for the 1-0 win, mate.”