Northern Ireland are coming to Dublin in November to take on the Republic of Ireland for the first time in an official fixture since 2011.

The FAI have confirmed today that the friendly match, which is the 11th meeting between the sides, will take place on Thursday, November 15 at the Aviva Stadium.

The game will allow Irish boss Martin O'Neill to get his gameplan in order ahead of the final UEFA Nations League group match, against Denmark, four days later in Copenhagen.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill will be gearing his troops up for their final group match against Austria and today he expressed his satisfaction with not having to travel too far away from home before the Nations League game in Belfast.

"Uefa have made it mandatory that we play a friendly on that date and when we looked at the options across Europe, travelling to Dublin to play the Republic of Ireland made a lot of sense. It means that we can stay on the island for the week, train in our usual environment and play a game that will be a good test for us ahead of the Austria match.

"Both countries qualified for Euro 2016 and both narrowly missed out on qualification for Russia, so it will be an evenly matched and hard-fought contest. From a personal point of view I am looking forward to managing a team against Martin, a manager who I hugely respect and admire."

The last time the two sides met in an official fixture was the 2011 Carling Nations Cup clash, which a Giovanni Trapattoni-managed Ireland won 5-0, thanks partly to a Robbie Keane brace.

But the last time they played against each other was actually in 2015 when the sides played out a scoreless draw in front of approximately 50 supporters in a behind-closed-doors training match at the Aviva Stadium.

Also confirmed for the Boys in Green today is a friendly trip away to Poland on Tuesday, September 11, five days after the trip to Cardiff to face Wales in the Nations League.

The FAI said in a statement today: "As part of the current Season Ticket package, the Northern Ireland game will follow a home friendly in June - the opposition of which will be confirmed later this week. Details of the new FAI Season Ticket campaign, which will include the UEFA Nations League double-header involving Denmark and Wales in October 2018, will be announced in due course."