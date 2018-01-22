A FIFA official has confirmed today that video replays will be used by match officials at this year's World Cup in Russia.

FIFA chief commercial officer Philippe Le Floc'h was speaking to the Associated Press this afternoon when he stated that "definitely VAR (video assistant referee) will happen. I think it's great to have technology in football because this is also a fair(ness) thing."

Floc'h was asked whether VAR would be operated in conjunction with a sponsor at the tournament which gets underway in June.

"We are talking to various technological companies who are very interested with what we are doing on the technology side of things."

Video assistant referees have already been trialled around Europe this season, including in English cup competitions while it was also in operation at the Confederations Cup.

English top-flight referee Jonathan Moss made a small piece of history when he awarded the first goal with the aid of the VAR during Leicester City's FA Cup third round replay win against Fleetwood Town.

The Foxes were 2-0 winners with both goals scored by striker Kelechi Iheanacho. His second was initially flagged for offside but after Moss consulted with the VAR, who is based in Uxbridge, he awarded the goal which sealed the win.