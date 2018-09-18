At least one of the high profile intercounty GAA jobs may have been filled, but if you fancy yourself as someone to take down Jim Gavin or wrestle the Liam McCarthy from Limerick there is still time!

Pauric Fanning has been announced at the man to succeed Derek McGrath as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team.

The Mount Sion clubman worked with Davy Fitzgerald in Wexford for the last two years having previously been involved with him in the Deise.

Pauric, a former Fitzgibbon Cup winning captain has a fair job of work ahead.

Will he start from scratch in terms of the Deise style of play? Or look to evolve Derek McGraths famous blanket approach.

He will will be a busy boy as he will have to deal with potential retirements, cajole young fellas who might be harbouring ideas of foreign travel AND find a few new players.

It has also been confirmed that Benji Whelan will take charge of the Waterford Senior Footballers.

Pat Gilroy's departure as Dublin senior hurling boss created yet another opening at inter-county level but some of the answers to who will fill the remaining notable job vacancies may emerge in the next week.

While Cuala's All Ireland winning boss Mattie Kenny looks to be the front runner in the big smoke, ex Waterford manager Derek McGrath, outgoing Dublin coach and ex-Galway boss Anthony Cunningham as well as Anthony Daly, who guided the county to a famous 2013 Leinster title success, are all being linked with the role.

Kerry senior football vacancy: Due date: October 8.

Minor boss Peter Keane looks to be the front runner here.

Tipperary senior hurling vacancy: I understand an announcement is due in the next week.

Premier under 21 boss Liam Cahill is the front runner with Willie Maher also in the running.

Mayo Senior football vacancy. Appointment expected in early October.

Despite his denials, James Horan, seems to remain the front runner.

Sligo senior football vacancy - Whispers Paul Taylor may be the man here.

Roscommon senior football vacancy - Could be a job for the Cake!