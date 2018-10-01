The corpse isn’t even cold but the inquest into Team USA’s failure to retain the Ryder Cup has begun.

Patrick Reed is pointing the finger at USA Captain Jim Furyk and his teammate Jordan Spieth.

Reed claims that Spieth wouldn’t play with him because of a personal problem between the pair.

They had formed a formidable partnership in two previous Ryder Cups and two Presidents Cups, winning 8 of the 12 match ups together.

Reed told the New York Times: “The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me.”

“I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success.

“Every day, I saw ‘Leave your egos at the door. The Europeans do that better than us.”

Reed was also unhappy that Furyk sat him out for two sessions. "For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice.”

The USA Captain defended his pairings in the immediate aftermath of the demorilizing defeat: "I know everyone wishes they had played better and I wish I probably would have done some things differently as well," said the USA captain.

"But at the end of the day we did the best we could and we all worked hard.

"It was totally my decision and my call (on the pairings) and I think I had a few of you tell me that it was a gutsy play, but the one I thought it was the right thing to do. It was my call.

"We're going to get second-guessed and we're going to get questioned. I realise as a leader of this team and as a captain the brunt of it is going to be on my plate and I accepted that when I took this role.

"But hats off what they (Europe) accomplished this week. Thomas (Bjorn) was a better captain, and their team outplayed us and there's nothing else more you can say. They deserved to win. They played well."