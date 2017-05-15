Kevin Long and Liam Kelly have both been included in the extended squad of 38 for the Republic of Ireland's friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay, and the World Cup qualifier with Austria next month.

Burnley defender Long gets called up to the squad for the first time, while Reading midfielder Kelly has previously been called up without winning a cap.

Two other uncapped players in the squad are Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney, and Matt Doherty of Wolves, while Newcastle keeper Rob Elliot is recalled, after returning from a cruciate ligament injury.

One player not on the list though is Cork City's Sean Maguire.

O'Neill says he's still keeping a close eye on the in-form striker.

A selection Sky Bet Championship players will report for a three-day training camp in Fota Island Resort on Tuesday, May 23 before the full squad links up in Dublin on Sunday, May 28.

The squad will fly to New York on Monday, May 29 ahead of the international friendly against Mexico on Thursday, June 1 in MetLife Stadium. They will then return for the 'Three' International Friendly with Uruguay in Aviva Stadium on Sunday, June 4.

The international camp will close with the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Austria in Aviva Stadium on Sunday, June 11.