Five members of the Galway All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship winning team have been included on the Electric Ireland Star Team of the Year.

Goalkeeper Patrick Rabbitte, defenders Shane Jennings and Sean Neary and forwards Donal O'Shea and Dean Reilly all make the cut.

Losing finalists Kilkenny have four representatives with Jamie Young, Darragh Maher included in the back line along with midfielder Conor Kelly and forward Ciaran Brennan.

Tipperary trio Conor Whelan, Shane Phelan and James Devaney, Dublin duo Donal Leavy Luke Swan and Limerick's Cathal O'Neill make up the rest of the fifteen.

The Hurling Team of the Year will be recognised at the second annual Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards, held at Croke Park on September 29th.

Michael Fennelly, Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards Judge commented: "Honouring players at this level is so important as it may be the only time that they pull on a County jersey so it’s great to be able to mark that occasion for them.

"These players have performed exceptionally throughout the season, giving it their all at every match. Their talent is a testament to the families and communities that have supported them on their journey, and they’ve earned their place on the Team of the Year.”

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year