Michael Cheika has opted for a blend of youth and experience in his 32 man squad to take on Ireland in June's three test series down under.

Five uncapped players make up the squad, and it could reach six, if Pete Samu is released to play by the New Zealand rugby union.

Melbourne-born Samu plays his rugby in New Zealand with the Crusaders, but his impending move to the Brumbies next season has made him eligible for selection with Australia again. However, he can only be included if permission is granted by the NZRU.

Of the other uncapped players, two are hookers; Folau Fainga’a of the Brumbies and Brandon Paenga-Amosa of the Queensland Reds.

Reds loose forward Caleb Timu could push a debut in the opening test, with Ned Hannigan expected to miss out with a knee injury.

The two remaining rookies are both outside backs, with Brumbies' Tom Banks and Melbourne Rebel Jack Maddocks completing the squad.

Cheika has included plenty of experience in his group though. David Pocock is expected to make his first test appearance in 18 months alongside captain Michael Hooper in the backrow, while Scott Sio, Sekope Kepu and Rob Simmons will also bring plenty of experience to the pack.

Behind the scrum, Will Genia, Tevita Kuridrani, Bernard Foley, Israel Folau and Kurtley Beale are all included.

Ireland take on the Wallabies in their first test in Brisbane on Saturday June 9th, before further tests in Melbourne and Sydney.