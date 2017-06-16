Sparring footage, supposedly of Conor McGregor, has appeared online.

The video was posted to a Twitter account belonging to boxing champion Chris van Heerden, just days after McGregor announced he would be taking on Floyd Mayweather in August.

Van Heerden claims the UFC fighter won't be able to hold his own in the ring against Mayweather, who McGregor has managed to coax out of retirement to fight him.

Each fighter stands to bank $100 million on the night.

People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor -STOP IT! I respect McGregor BUT i ain't Floyd and i landed pic.twitter.com/gd4dFi3XUU — Chris van Heerden (@TheHeat001) June 14, 2017

However, knowing McGregor, this could all be a tactical move to throw Mayweather off his game.

Dermot & Dave caught up with former Olympic boxer Cathal O'Grady to discuss one the most anticipated fights in boxing history.