The footage was posted by boxer Chris van Heerden

Sparring footage, supposedly of Conor McGregor, has appeared online.

The video was posted to a Twitter account belonging to boxing champion Chris van Heerden, just days after McGregor announced he would be taking on Floyd Mayweather in August.

Van Heerden claims the UFC fighter won't be able to hold his own in the ring against Mayweather, who McGregor has managed to coax out of retirement to fight him.

Each fighter stands to bank $100 million on the night.

However, knowing McGregor, this could all be a tactical move to throw Mayweather off his game.

Dermot & Dave caught up with former Olympic boxer Cathal O'Grady to discuss one the most anticipated fights in boxing history.