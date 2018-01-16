Ryan Giggs was a majestic player who could captive fans with his skills and speed.

During his days at Manchester United he was a joy to watch. The Welshman undoubtedly inspired a generation of footballers.

His team talks though are about as inspiring as a being kept on hold by the bank.

The new Wales manager was in charge of Manchester United for a four-game caretaker spell at Old Trafford after the sacking of David Moyes.

He recorded two wins, a draw and a defeat during his spell in charge in the 2013–14 season.

Footage of his remarks in a team talk before the Southampton game appeared online on Tuesday afternoon.

<blockquote class="twitter-video" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This is amazing. Giggs' final team meeting as Man United caretaker manager. Lol. <a href="https://t.co/fbvlCywZDz">pic.twitter.com/fbvlCywZDz</a></p>— Sean 🌹 (@shornKOOMINS) <a href="https://twitter.com/shornKOOMINS/status/953233098283651075?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 16, 2018</a></blockquote>

In the video, Giggs kept the room captivated with motivational lines like “erm, give our fans something to shout about”.

“Concentrate and watch the game” he implored the no doubt already asleep substitutes, that they could be the winning of the game.

The Welsh wizard warned his players that they would have to “work their bollocks off” to get a result, they went on to draw 1-1 with Southampton.

The footage is taken from ‘The Life of Ryan’. The documentary chronicled his spell in temporary charge of United.

Giggs speech reminded me of a lad I went to college with, he once arrived late for a lecture having over indulged in Karpackie on a school night, forgetting he was due to give a presentation on modern photography techniques he arrived a bit worse for wear.

Undeterred he tried to just bluff his way through it. He was stopped after a minute because he had not prepared a power point. That 60 second shambles still managed to be more inspiring and thought provoking that Giggs’ remarks.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="und" dir="ltr"><a href="https://t.co/RXMNV92zWS">pic.twitter.com/RXMNV92zWS</a></p>— Sean 🌹 (@shornKOOMINS) <a href="https://twitter.com/shornKOOMINS/status/953241631444099073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 16, 2018</a></blockquote>

