Four women have been selected by Athletics Ireland for the World Indoor Championships taking place in Birmingham next month.

Cork native Phil Healy has been impressing in the indoor season and will race in the 400m while Amy Foster and Ciara Neville will both run in the 60m. 1500m runner Ciara Mageean completes the quartet.

"It’s been an outstanding season of indoor athletics so far, with an array of exciting performances at this past weekend’s National Championships," commented Ireland High Performance Director Paul McNamara.

"Phil Healy has led the way this season and goes into these championships looking to augment her growing reputation. Amy Foster has had a superb indoor season, and after pushing out the National Record will go to Birmingham full of confidence.

"Similarly, Ciara Neville has been very consistent this season and will relish being on the world stage as she continues to build for the future. Ciara Mageean has had solid back to back performances in the US and will be ready to kick on from there after a 3 week run-in.

"We hope to see an invitation come from the IAAF for [sprinter] Adam McMullen, which would be huge boost for him and all our field event athletes."

World Indoor Championships, Birmingham, March 1-4

Irish Team

Ciara Neville (Emerald AC) 60m, coach - Noelle Morrissey

Amy Foster (City of Lisburn AC) 60m, coach - David Reid

Phil Healy (Bandon AC) 400m, coach - Shane McCormack

Ciara Mageean (UCD AC) 1500m, coach - Steve Vernon