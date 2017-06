Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton will return to the ring on the 29th of July in Belfast to take on Mexico's Andres Gutierrez in a WBC world featherweight title eliminator.

The Belfast boxer hasn't fought since January when he suffered the first loss of his professional career against Leo Santa Cruz in their WBA title fight in Las Vegas.

23 year old Gutierrez has also lost just one of his 35 fights.