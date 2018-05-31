Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has taken his first steps into management, and who knows, he could well team up with his former captain John Terry.

Lampard has been confirmed as the new manager of Championship side Derby County, signing a three year deal at Pride Park. The 39-year-old replaces Gary Rowett, who recently left the club to take the vacant position at Stoke.

Lampard ended a 21-year playing career in 2017, having won three Premier League titles, four FA cups, two League Cups and the Champions League with Chelsea. His first job in management will come with high expectations; Derby finished sixth in the Championship this season, losing to Fulham in the playoff semi final.

It's already been speculated that John Terry could be linking up with him at his new club. It was announced yesterday that Terry's one-year spell at Aston Villa had come to an end, with no indication Terry would retire. Lampard will certainly be asked about the link at his first press conference this afternoon.

The former England international says Derby is an ideal place for him to cut his teeth in management.

"I’ve always wanted to manage a club with a big tradition and history like Derby County, so this is a huge opportunity. I have spent considerable time discussing the role and the club’s objectives with the Chairman and board members.

"We want to build on the club’s top six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and Academy talent we have at Pride Park.

"This is my first job as a manager, but I’ve worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I’m confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me, including the board. I know it won’t be easy – managing a football team never is – but I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead," he said.