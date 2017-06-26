Frank de Boer is the latest big name manager to arrive into the Premier League.

The Dutchman has been appointed as Crystal Palace boss, signing a three year deal at Selhurst Park.

After a playing career which saw successful spells at both Ajax and Barcelona, de Boer became Ajax manager in 2010, winning four Eredivisie titles.

He was appointed Inter Milan boss last summer, but it proved to be a disastrous spell, he won just 5 of his 14 games in charge, before being sacked after only 85 days.

Looking forward to my new challenge at @CPFC and the new season in @premierleague football ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DSXvoI0wNI — Frank de Boer (@FdeBoerofficial) June 26, 2017

Palace have been on the hunt for a new manager since Sam Allardyce's resignation at the end of the season. Allardyce stepped aside after saving the club from relegation.

"I am thrilled to be appointed as manager of Crystal Palace Football Club. It is a great honour to take charge of such an historic club, a club that is known around the world for its hugely proud and passionate fan base. This role is a hugely exciting opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get started in the Premier League with the players and staff here in south London.

"I am focusing on this job right now, not what happens in the future, that is unimportant," he said.

"I am just concerned with making Palace a solid Premier League club. I signed for three years, so normally I want to stay for three years, which normally means it is going well."