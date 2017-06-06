There may be a long summer ahead for many of the so called 'top tier' counties but the reality is for several of those squads in the draw for the first round of GAA All Ireland Senior Football Qualifiers, the next match marks the end of their summer.

The draws for Rounds 1A and 1B of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers has thrown up a mini-Leinster Championship in Round 1a with all four Leinster counties drawn against each other. Louth will host Longford and Wicklow will entertain Laois.

The other two matches in Round 1A, which will take place on Saturday, June 17th, will see Waterford host Derry and Antrim visiting Sligo.

The meeting of Ulster rivals Armagh and Fermanagh will top the bill in Round 1B of the All-Ireland Qualifiers with high-profile managers Kieran McGeeney and Peter McGrath pitting their wits against one another.

Banty faces a trip to Limerick with Wexford, London will host Carlow, while the fourth tie in the round is yet to be fully confirmed with the losers of Westmeath and Offaly in Leinster set to play the losers of Cavan and Monaghan in Ulster.

Round 1B of the All-Ireland Qualifiers will take place on Saturday, June 24th.

The draw has also taken place for the Preliminary Round of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship. The winners of this Saturday’s Christy Ring Cup Final between Antrim and Carlow will face Laois on Saturday June 24th.

Times and venues TBC but here's the rundown.

All-Ireland SFC Football Qualifiers Round 1A (Saturday, June 17th)

Waterford v Derry

Louth v Longford

Wicklow v Laois

Sligo v Antrim

All-Ireland Football Qualifiers Round 1B (Saturday, June 24th)

Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan

Armagh v Fermanagh

Limerick v Wexford

London v Carlow

All-Ireland SHC Preliminary Round (Saturday June 24th)

Antrim/Carlow v Laois