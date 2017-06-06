The GAA have revealed their proposals for restructuring the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

The major changes would see the Leinster and Munster Championships played off on a round-robin basis, with five teams in each province.

Each team would play two games at home and two away, with the top two in each province advancing to the respective final, where the provincial winners would qualify for the All-Ireland semi-finals, and the losers going into the quarters.

The third placed team in both championship groups would remain in the championship. On a rotational basis, one of those teams would advance directly to the quarter final, with the other playing the winner of the Provincial Qualifier Group for a place in the quarter-finals.

For example, if the proposal is passed, in 2018 the third placed team in Leinster would go to the quarter final, and the Munster side would be involved in the playoff. In 2019, the third team in Munster would advance directly.

The five-team qualifier group would play their round-robin series alongside the provincial championships, with promotion and relegation implications.

The winner of the qualifier group would replace the bottom-placed team in the Leinster championship in the following season. However, if Kerry were to win this qualifier group, they would advance to a playoff with Munster's bottom-placed team to determine promotion and relegation.

In 2018 the Provincial Qualifier Group would consist of Laois, Westmeath, Kerry, Antrim, and Carlow.

Their plan will be considered by Central Council on Sunday week, who will decide if there is a basis for calling a Special Congress later this year.

If ratified, the plans would come in from next season, on a three year trial period.

You can read the details in full here.