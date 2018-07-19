GAA bureaucracy prevented the Liam Miller stopped the Liam Miller tribute game from taking place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The game will raise money for the family of the 36-year-old who sadly passed away following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

A team of Manchester United legends will face off with a team of Celtic legends for a game which will take place on the 25th September at Turners Cross.

Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin and Rio Ferdinand are among the former football stars due to participate to raise funds for the family of their former team mate.

Organisers explored the idea of using the much larger Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the game, but this was not an option due to GAA rules which prevent non Gaelic Athletic Association approved sports from being played at GAA venues.

7,000 fans will be on hand for the game at Turners Cross as opposed to the 45,000 capacity in the newly redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork Lord Mayor Mick Finn is quoted by the Irish Independent as saying: "One pity is that we didn’t have the use of a bigger venue in the city. I know attempts were made to get Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which is a pity, but I have no doubt that the Cork public will row in behind this and it will be a fantastic event.

"There is such a demand for this event that I have no doubt it will sell out within a couple of minutes. Attempts were made by Michael (O’Flynn, chairman of the organising committe) and myself and others to see if Páirc Uí Chaoimh would be available. But they have their own internal practices, the response was it wasn’t available on this occasion.