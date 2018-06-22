Maybe it's the fact that it's a World Cup year but the GAA's 3 provincial senior football finals seem to have crept up on us this year.

Critics will argue that this indicates a degree of public apathy towards the format but lets not get into that debate here.

Thats what Congress is for right?

Saturday June 23 Munster Senior Football Championship Final Cork v Kerry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 7pm

Without a Championship win over Kerry since 2012, Cork will be hoping to cause a surprise down by the banks of the Lee.

How times have changed!

Cork took significant encouragement from the emphatic semi-final triumph over Tipperary.

Luke Connolly starred during the 1-17 to 0-9 success as the Nemo Rangers attacker landed 10 points, including five from play.

Kerry, loaded with promising newcomers, are looking to earn an 80th provincial crown.

Verdict: I think Kerry will win this one with a good few scores to spare.

Sunday June 24 Ulster Senior Football Championship Final Fermanagh v Donegal, Clones, 2pm

A first ever Ulster final meeting between Donegal and Fermanagh isn't short on subplots. The Rory Gallagher factor adds intrigue to Sunday's encounter at St Tiernach's Park.

Gallagher served as a selector and manager during a glittering time in Donegal's history, and the cat was thrown into the media pigeon coop with all that talk of media bans last week.

Reaching this provincial decider is a real achievement for Fermanagh, who have outfoxed Armagh and Monaghan without conceding a goal.

Donegal have been freescoring en route to this game blasting six majors in victories over Cavan, Derry, and Down.

Jamie Brennan's development bodes well, while Paddy McBrearty and Michael Murphy remain influential figures in what looks like a match that will send Fermanagh on a scenic qualifier tour of Ireland and serve as a litmus test for Donegals summer ambitions.

Verdict: Donegal

Leinster Senior Football Championship Final Dublin v Laois, Croke Park, 4pm

It has been a positive year so far for Laois, who claimed an Allianz Football League Divisional title before securing Championship wins over Wexford, Westmeath, and Carlow.

Dublin beat Wicklow and Longford with the minimum of fuss despite spirited displays from the underdogs in both contests.

Worrying stat time for Laois: Jim Gavin's charges landed 6-50 over the 140 minutes.

Bryan Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny fired 2-18 from play between them.

An eighth Leinster crown in a row for Dublin would stoke the debate about summer formats.

Verdict: Dublin by 15