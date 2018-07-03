Ever gone on your Joe Holiers only to find that the airline has lost your luggage? Thats probably to be expected if you are flying economy but not good if you are a sports star on a tight timeline for a big tournament.

Thats what happened poor auld Graeme McDowell.

I have officially withdrawn from @TheOpen qualifying tomorrow at St Anne’s Old Links. I cannot give 100% without my own equipment which has been mishandled by @AirFrance and must turn my attention to @DDFIrishOpen this weekend. Thanks for all the support. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

Could he not nip out to Halpenny golf or some such outlet I hear you say!

Lots of you wanting to know why I don’t grab a set off the rack and give it my best shot to get in @TheOpen. Of course I could do this, but wouldn’t be firing on all cylinders and there are 6 spots up for grabs next 2 weeks at @DDFIrishOpen and @ScottishOpen. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

How embarrassing is that for the airline?! But GMac isnt getting ahead of himself!