GMac On The Perils Of International Travel
Ever gone on your Joe Holiers only to find that the airline has lost your luggage? Thats probably to be expected if you are flying economy but not good if you are a sports star on a tight timeline for a big tournament.
Thats what happened poor auld Graeme McDowell.
I have officially withdrawn from @TheOpen qualifying tomorrow at St Anne’s Old Links. I cannot give 100% without my own equipment which has been mishandled by @AirFrance and must turn my attention to @DDFIrishOpen this weekend. Thanks for all the support.— Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018
Could he not nip out to Halpenny golf or some such outlet I hear you say!
Lots of you wanting to know why I don’t grab a set off the rack and give it my best shot to get in @TheOpen. Of course I could do this, but wouldn’t be firing on all cylinders and there are 6 spots up for grabs next 2 weeks at @DDFIrishOpen and @ScottishOpen.— Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018
How embarrassing is that for the airline?! But GMac isnt getting ahead of himself!
Terrible time of the year for holiday makers losing bags. I’m certainly not any more important than the next person who has lost a bag, just happens to impact my livelihood this week. Customer service is so frustrating in this case for everyone.— Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018