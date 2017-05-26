So far so good in 2017 for Galway senior hurlers. The Tribesmen literally blew Tipp away in the League final and are now getting set to launch their campaign for Liam McCarthy honours.

It's 29 years since Cyril Farrell guided the county to that famous September success and every inter county hurler since must be fed up of hearing about 1988.

Galway and Dublin will clash in O’Connor Park this Sunday for the first time since their quarter-final replay two years ago.

The Westerners struck five goals that day on their way to a 13 point victory and enter Sunday’s game as favourites on the back of a hurgely impressive Allianz League final defeat of Tipperary.

The recent league season was far less satisfactory for Dublin, who suffered relegation from the top flight.

But hurling in the capital has been boosted by Cuala’s triumph in the All-Ireland Club final and they have blooded some young players this season.

Dublin’s first task is to counteract the scoring power which left Tipperary reeling last month – Joe Canning, Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion and Jason Flynn are all enjoying a rich vein of form.

Daithi Burke and Aidan Harte were faultless at the back in that league final also.

Dublin enjoyed a big win over Wexford at this stage in 2016, but fell away badly against Kilkenny in the semi-final, and will look for leadership from the likes of Liam Rushe and David Treacy if they are to halt Galway’s momentum.

Hard to see that happening and Galway shouldn't have any problems getting over this hurdle. How far they will travel this summer is the big question but they look to have the artillery to break that 29 year hoodoo!

Heres their manager looking ahead to the summer.