It looks like Arsene Wenger's time at Arsenal is coming to a sad end.

After more than 20 years at the helm, the Frenchman's contract is up at the end of the season, with all signs pointing to a Wexit this summer.

And after Monday night's sobering 3-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace, it now looks likely that the Gunners will miss out on Champions League qualification for the first time since Wenger's very first season at the club in 1996/97.

Arsenal's struggles were high on the agenda for today's Premier League Live, and former Republic of Ireland International Gary Breen was scathing in his criticism of both Wenger at the club.

Breen says the current crop of players have become rudderless under Wenger, who is too stubborn to change his tactics, and won't accept that his time at the club is sadly coming to an end.

He also had plenty to say about the players, who he says are "sorely lacking in character", with Alexis Sanchez in partriclar playing up to the cameras.

Listen back in full below: