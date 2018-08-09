On Sunday August 19 Galway will face Limerick as they battle it out for All Ireland hurling victory in Croke Park.

This year's championship has been hailed as one of the best hurling seasons to ever grace the sport.

Whether you're rooting for Limerick or Galway on the 19th, this is sure to be one of the most memorable and hard-fought All Ireland finals in recent history with two evenly matched teams going head-to-head for the Liam McCarthy cup.

We don't think we have EVER seen @DaveTodayFM so happy. He even dug out this jersey especially for his chat with @GNev2 😍@DermotTodayFM #CadburyPL pic.twitter.com/OZ5picvhvn — Today FM (@TodayFM) August 9, 2018

Even former premier league players want in on the action, including former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, who has backed Galway for All Ireland hurling victory.

Speaking to Dermot & Dave Gary revealed the reason why he will be backing the Tribesmen next Sunday, 'I've got a soft spot for Galway, this is nothing to do with sport actually, I went on a stag do there once and it was absolutely amazing. It was unbelievable!'