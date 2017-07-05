It's as you were for Warren Gatland.

He's named an unchanged team for Saturday's third and deciding test with New Zealand.

Gatland sticks with the same matchday 23 from last week's three point win in Wellington, marking the first occasion since 1993 the Lions will play consecutive test matches with the same team.

Mako Vunipola keeps his place in the squad, despite his sin-binning in the second test. It means Jack McGrath once again has to settle for a place on the bench.

Four Irishmen are in the starting team; Tadhg Furlong, Sean O'Brien, Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton, with CJ Stander joining McGrath among the subs.

New Zealand have made three changes to their team, with Hurricanes trio Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea and Ngani Laumape all brought into the backline.

Rieko Ioane, Waisake Naholo and the suspended Sonny Bill Williams miss out.

Captain Kieran Read will earn his 100th test cap at number 8.