The fight to win the right to host the 2024 European Championship finals looks set to be a straight shootout between the German Football Association (DFB) and their Turkish counterparts (TFF).

UEFA stated in March 2017 that the finals would be held in either country and today the DFB submitted their bid to host the tournament.

The TFF are expected to enter their bid later in the week and European football's governing body is expected to announce a winner on September 27.

The German bid comes after they withdrew their application to host the semi-finals and finals of Euro 2020 which is being held in 12 cities around the continent but the tournament will return to a one-nation format in 2024.

"As a player, I took part in the 2006 World Cup in Germany," said 2014 World Cup winning captain Philipp Lahm.

"I am certain that we will once again feel great enthusiasm and create a new spirit of solidarity at UEFA EURO 2024. We are cosmopolitan hosts, we have modern stadiums and good infrastructures. Football is at home with us.

"I know that UEFA EURO 2024 will be a great football festival for everyone in Europe – because we are all "United By Football"!"

Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup while West Germany hosted two major tournaments in the 1974 World Cup and 1988 European Championship.

Turkey has never hosted a major football tournament and had a bid to jointly host Euro 2008 with Greece and the 2012 finals on its own turned down.