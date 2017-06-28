Ireland’s Mona McSharry won gold at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel. The 16 year old from Grange in Sligo, and a member of the Marlins Swimming Club, in Ballyshannon, Donegal, won the final of the 50m Breaststroke in a time of 31.38 seconds.

McSharry progressed from the semi-final with a new Irish Senior Record of 30.91 seconds, breaking Fiona Doyle's 2013 record of 30.93 seconds. McSharry won Bronze in the same event last year while Ireland's last Gold medal at the Championships was won by London 2012 Olympian Sycerika McMahon in 2011. McSharry returns to the pool tomorrow for the heats of the 200m Breaststroke.

