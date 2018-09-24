Tiger's back.

Some change in fortunes for the 42 year old American who was ranked world number 1,199 less than a year ago after having spinal fusion surgery.

On 11-under par the 14 time major champion claimed his 80th PGA tour title and the 1.6 million dollar winners cheque at the Tour Championship in Atlanta by two shots.

Rory McIlroy picked up 279,000 for his 7th placed finish.

Golf is all the talk after the fairytale finish for the Tiger in Georgia and he's clearly big box office.

But it's also been pointed out that playing golf is not just good for the pros who trouser big bucks.

It's also good for the rest of us, in particular, our mental and physical wellbeing and can apparantly add years to your life.

Experts say too many people are missing out.

An article published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine says evidence shows playing golf regularly can reduce heart disease and stroke risk factors.

It also provides aerobic physical activity, can boost strength and balance in older people, is of benefit to mental health and improves overall health of those with disabilities with minimal risk of injury.

It's also very social and gets people outdoors and connecting with nature.

While around 60 million people play golf at least twice a year, the panel acknowledged the participant profile is quite narrow.

Players tend to be middle aged to older, male, of white European heritage, relatively well off, and living in North America, Europe and Australasia.

It is also often perceived as expensive, male-dominated, difficult to learn, and not a game for the young or those on the lower rungs of the social ladder.

The sport needs to be more inclusive and welcoming of people from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds, and any such initiatives should be supported, the panel said.

It has also made a raft of recommendations to guide policy-makers and industry leaders on how to make golf more inclusive and accessible and encourage more people from all walks of life to take it up.

The panel suggests golfers should aim to play for 150 minutes a week and walk the course rather than ride in a golf cart.

Golf can be good for your health and safe for your heart.

These health benefits don't come from swinging your club, but from walking.

Walking an average course for a round of golf can be as much as four miles.

If you walk 18 holes three to five times a week, you'll get an optimal amount of endurance exercise for your heart.

If you pull your clubs or carry them, you'll burn more calories per round, and benefit even more.

If you want to get in the zone for it you are advised to stretch at least three times a week, paying particular attention to your back, shoulders, and arms.

Be sure to warm-up for 10-15 minutes before play.

And take lessons.

Good technique is your best defense against injuries, we are told.

All of which sounds good and will have me reaching for my clubs in 2019 as part of my new year resolutions!