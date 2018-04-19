Horse racing trainer Gordon Elliott's 2018 keeps getting better and today he was announced as the winner of the Philips Lighting Sports Manager of the Month for March.

Elliott retained the title of leading trainer at the Cheltenham Festival with an incredible eight winners, which was two better than his 2017 achievement.

A treble at Downpatrick on March 25 saw the Meath native set a new Irish record of 194 winners in a single season.

Elliott would go on to reach the 200 winner mark in early April, the first trainer to do so in a National Hunt Season Tiger Roll in the Aintree Grand National gave him his second success at the Liverpool venue, following his Irish National win with General Principle.

Elliott could also win the Irish trainer's title this year if he can get the better of Willie Mullin's at Punchestown next week.