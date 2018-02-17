Graeme McDowell feels it's only a matter of time before he wins again on the PGA Tour.

The Portrush man has a share of the lead at seven-under par with Patrick Cantlay after two rounds at the Genesis Open - a tournament where he's previously failed the weekend on three out of five occasions.

The 2010 US Open champion came into this week ranked 219th in the world and admits he's been battling some doubts about his game over the last two years.

“Of course, it’s tough to fight off, this game is very difficult and you do ask yourself some deep, dark questions sometimes.

“Have that carefree attitude, have that ‘I’m really good at this game’ and get out of your own way and let your talent come through a little bit...I'll try and keep that going this weekend."

McDowell says his intention is to be 'patient' over the next two rounds and feels small changes to his game are finally bearing fruit.

"Even though you open up the year with a few missed cuts, the progress has been there the last six months.

"I managed to play well a couple of times towards the end of last year but you need rounds like these last two days, in this environment to give yourself the confidence to keep moving forward. I will just try to stay patient this weekend and play as carefree as I can."

Rory McIlroy's five shots back at two-under heading into day three while Padraig Harrington just made the weekend at two-over.

Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

Tiger Woods, returning to the Riviera Country Club for the first time in 12 years, missed the cut after following up Thursday's 72 with a second round 76.

The former world number one had three birdies but dropped four shots on the back nine to finish up six-over, the same score as Shane Lowry.

Woods, who will play the Honda Classic next week, was disappointed to take 32 putts and made just five fairways on day two.

“That's just the way it goes...this golf course is just playing very difficult, and when I made the birdies, I made a mistake and wasn't able to salvage pars and get the momentum going that way.

“The last two tournaments I've played have been really tough tests. It is what it is. These are two tough venues, and it was tough on me.”

Rory McIlroy played alongside he 14-time major winner for the first two rounds and he feels Woods is returning to good form.

“Give him a little bit of time. He’s still figuring a few things out with equipment, I think, sort of in between drivers and whatever, but he’s close.

“I think everyone just has to be patient with him, especially him being patient with it and just give himself time.”