Have you looked on enviously when the likes of Katie Taylor or the O'Donovan brothers collected their Olympic medals but thought I just couldnt be bothered putting the work in?

Good news.

It looks like the day is coming when you won't need to spend hours in the gym, putting your body on the line or rowing your life away in Skibbereen.

The International Olympic Committee is another step closer to including video games in the Olympics and the push to incorporate eSports continues to gain steam.

The International Olympic Committee, along with the Global Association of the International Sports Federations, will host a forum next week to explore the possibility of adding competitive video gaming to the Olympics.

“The aim of the Forum is to explore synergies, build joint understanding, and set a platform for future engagement between the eSports and gaming industries and the Olympic Movement,” the IOC said in a statement.

Put another way: Olympic officials want to know more about eSports, their impact, and how they operate.

The gathering follows last October’s Olympic Summit, where the IOC was officially asked to explore eSports as a potential addition to the Games.

While eSports certainly won’t be part of Tokyo’s 2020 Summer Games, they could be included in the 2024 Olympics.

Tony Estanguet, co-president of the Paris Olympic Committee, has very publicly floated the idea.

Those advocating exercise and healthy living probably won't welcome the news as undertaking the Pentathlon on an x box is not going to burn the calories to the extent of ACTUAL exercise, but for those of us who are lost causes it could be our shot at glory!