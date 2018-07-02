Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly is back playing Gaelic football — but not in the sky blue colours of the Dubs.

The St Vincent’s dual player is lining out stateside with the Donegal Boston club this summer, and played his first game for the side against Connemara Gaels at the weekend.

Donegal Boston ran out 4-13 to 1-8 winners, and according to the club’s Facebook page, Connolly chipped in with two points.

A top player who is likely to still have plenty to offer his native county in the seasons ahead.

One of the other big talking points of the weekend was Mayo exiting the championship.

The atmosphere was electric.

Level with five minutes of normal time remaining Kildare fisted two critical points courtesy of Peter Kelly and substitute Niall Kelly in the closing stages to trigger wild celebrations for the Lillies.

Plenty bants on social meeja in advance and in the aftermath with some even suggesting Cian O Neill may be in line to take the last seat in the Kildare constituency in the next election.

Tipp supporters have for generations been linked with 'hang sangwitches' in tin foil being ate out of the boot of a car and Bradys ham made a meal of Kildare's Newbridge or Nowhere stand. The county team sponsor made out it was a case of 'Kildare for Sam and Mayo for Ham' this summer. Their artwork was the talk of St.Conleths Park too!

Hard to bate the inter county rivalry at this time of the year!