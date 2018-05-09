The organisers of the PRO14 have decided to bring forward the kick-off time for this year's final on May 26 at the Aviva Stadium from 18:30 to 18:00.

In a statement released today on the official competition website, it was stated that the reason for the change in kick-off time is "due to the increased interest among UK and Ireland fans in this year’s Champions League Final."

That final between Liverpool and Real Madrid is being staged in Kiev and it gets underway at 7:45.

The statement continues: "The first-ever Guinness PRO14 Final is going to be an occasion for hardcore supporters of both finalists, the wider rugby community and fans who have a passion for all sports.

"Once the finalists for the Champions League were confirmed, PRO14 Rugby immediately set about working to change the kick-off time of the Guinness PRO14 Final.

"This decision was taken in order to accommodate fans in stadium or at home who wish to enjoy the drama and excitement of the Guinness PRO14 Final and also take in the Champions League Final afterwards."

Leinster and Munster face off in the second of the PRO14 semi-finals on Saturday May 19 at the RDS, less than 24 hours after Glasgow and Scarlets clash in the other semi-final at Scotstoun.

The Champions League clash will be screened live at the PRO14 Dublin 7s Fanzone at Old Belvedere Rugby Club and tickets for that can be purchased here.